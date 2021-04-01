Met PC found guilty of neo-Nazi group membership
- Published
A Met Police officer has been convicted of being a member of a banned neo-Nazi terrorist organisation.
Benjamin Hannam, of Enfield, north London, was found guilty of membership of the banned right-wing extremist group National Action (NA).
He was also convicted of lying on his Met Police application and having terror documents detailing knife combat and making explosive devices.
Hannam is the first British officer to be convicted of a terrorism offence.
He was released on conditional bail ahead of sentencing on 23 April.
At the Old Bailey, Judge Anthony Leonard QC lifted a ban on reporting the case after the 22-year-old admitted possessing an indecent image of a child, which was to have been the subject of a separate trial.
The PC had been working as a probationary officer for the Met for nearly two years before he was found on a leaked database of users of extreme right-wing forum Iron March.
He had signed up to the forum when he joined the London branch of neo-Nazi group NA in March 2016.
Jurors convicted him of remaining in NA for several months after it was banned in December 2016, as well as two counts of fraud for lying about his far-right past in a Met application form.
Prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds said the fraud was "intimately connected" to Hannam's membership of the outlawed group.
Hannam had denied all the offences, telling the court he had never been a member of NA despite regularly attending group meetings.
He claimed that he was interested by the "look and aesthetic of fascism", but that he was not a racist and had actually challenged group members when they expressed such views.
The officer said he had been "desperate to impress" an older NA organiser and his association with the group ended before he began working for the Met.