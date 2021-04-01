Richard Okorogheye: 'No activity' on missing student's phone, says Met
A student with sickle cell disease who has been missing for more than a week has not made any calls on his phone, the Met Police said.
Richard Okorogheye has not been seen by his family since 22 March when he left their home in the Ladbroke Grove area.
The 19-year-old took a taxi to Loughton, Essex, where he was spotted on CCTV in the early hours of 23 March.
Since then there had been "no activity on his phone that we are aware of," Det Supt Danny Gosling said.
