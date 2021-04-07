Richard Okorogheye: Police confirm body find as missing student
- Published
A body found in a pond in Essex has been confirmed as London student Richard Okorogheye.
The 19-year-old, who had sickle cell disease, had not been seen by his family since 22 March when he left their home in Ladbroke Grove.
Officers searching for the Oxford Brookes student found a body in a pond in Epping Forest on Monday evening.
Police said Mr Okorogheye's family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.
Mr Okorogheye's death is being treated as unexplained. Police do not believe anyone else was involved.
A post-mortem found no evidence of physical trauma or assault.
The cause of death is pending whilst further investigations are carried out.
Det Supt Danny Gosling said: "My deepest sympathies go out to Richard's family at this incredibly difficult time.
"This was not the outcome that any of us had hoped for.
"I would like to extend my thanks to the many officers, staff and members of the public who have each played a part in the extensive effort to locate Richard."
After leaving his family home on 22 March, police said he took a taxi to a residential street in Loughton, Essex, where he was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of the following day, walking towards Epping Forest.
He did not take his medication or any money when he left home.
Mr Okorogheye's mother, Evidence Joel, previously said her son had been "struggling to cope" with his business and IT degree.
As someone with sickle cell disease, Mr Okorogheye would only leave the house to go to hospital for regular blood transfusions for his condition, his family explained.