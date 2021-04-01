Woman dies after Streatham 'police chase' car crash
A 19-year-old woman has died after a car that failed to stop for police hit a lamppost and overturned.
She was one of five women in a Vauxhall Astra that crashed on Sunday at about 04:30 BST in Streatham. She died two days later on Tuesday.
Two other women had serious injuries and two others had minor wounds following the crash in Greyhound Lane.
Investigators will look at whether the car was "actively" being pursued by officers.
Sal Naseem, Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director, said: "Our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances and whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.
"We will seek to establish, among other things, whether or not the police were actively pursuing the vehicle."
Investigators have contacted the family of the woman who died and relatives of the two women who were seriously injured, and have taken initial accounts from the Metropolitan Police officers involved.
Police radio transmissions, body-worn video footage and CCTV are being gathered.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage is urged to contact the IOPC.