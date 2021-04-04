Richard Okorogheye: Divers part of search for missing student
Specialist police divers are involved in the search for a student who has been missing for almost two weeks.
Richard Okorogheye has not been seen by his family since 22 March, when he left their home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London.
The 19-year-old, who has sickle cell disease, took a taxi to Loughton, Essex. He was last seen in CCTV footage recorded near Epping Forest.
Officers and police dogs have been searching the forest for four days.
However, nothing of relevance to the investigation has been found, Met Police said.
Mr Okorogheye was seen boarding the number 23 bus, southbound, in Ladbroke Grove, Kensington, at about 20:45 GMT on 22 March.
He did not take his medication or any money when he left home.
CCTV footage showed the Oxford Brookes student walking alone on Smarts Lane towards Epping Forest at 00:39 GMT on 23 March, having caught a taxi from west London to Loughton.
He was dressed all in black with a white Adidas logo across his lower back, and had a black satchel bag.