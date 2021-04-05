Belly Mujinga: Vigil marks anniversary of railway worker's death
- Published
A vigil has been held at London's Victoria station to mark one year since transport worker Belly Mujinga died with Covid-19.
The 47-year-old died following reports she had been coughed on and spat at by a customer.
British Transport Police investigated the claims but decided there was not enough evidence to charge anyone.
A minute's silence was held at Victoria station as well as Brighton and Bedford stations at 11:22 BST.
Ms Mujinga had worked as a sales clerk at Victoria for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) since 2010.
In March last year, the transport worker and a colleague were involved in an incident on the station concourse with a male customer.
Ms Mujinga, who suffered from an inflammatory condition known as sarcoidosis, died with Covid two weeks later on 5 April.
A BBC Panorama investigation raised serious questions about the inquiries carried out by her employer and the police.
Lawyers for Ms Mujinga's family and GTR have now put forward arguments at North London Coroner's Court as to whether an inquest should be held.
Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association, said there "really must be" an inquest to answer outstanding questions about what happened and to help "bring peace to Belly's family as well as providing lessons about how we can avoid this kind of thing happening in future".
He added: "There must be justice for Belly and our union will go on demanding that.
"This is vitally important, not just for Belly's family but for all transport workers who have done so much to keep our country moving during this deadly pandemic.
"Belly's death touched our entire union and far beyond. Public scrutiny is now needed to fully illuminate this tragic case."