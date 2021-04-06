London mayoral race 2021: Sadiq Khan pledges '170,000 green jobs'
Sadiq Khan has pledged to support more than 170,000 green jobs if re-elected as mayor.
The Labour mayor candidate wants to create jobs in flood risk areas of the capital and roles in electrifying London's bus fleet.
Mr Khan has described the upcoming election as "a two-horse race" against Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey.
The election for Mayor of London will take place on 6 May.
Ahead of his manifesto launch at the Bloomberg building in central London, Mr Khan reflected on the affect of the coronavirus pandemic on the capital.
"The pandemic has had a devastating impact on London but I know that a brighter future lies ahead and together we can rebuild a fairer, greener and more prosperous city," he said.
"If re-elected a top priority will be jobs, jobs, jobs.
"Good, high-quality jobs for Londoners in future proof sectors such as the green economy which allow us to tackle the climate emergency alongside the looming unemployment crisis."
Details of Mr Khan's manifesto include a pledge for a £50m New Green Deal.
A ten-point plan includes ambitions of the capital becoming a carbon neutral city by 2030 and "ensuring London's transport system is the world's greenest".
His plan also includes a scheme to create 3,000 new jobs in electrifying the city's bus fleet, 4,400 jobs in solar energy and 1,7000 in district energy.
Mr Bailey said: "In 2016, he [Sadiq Khan] pledged thousands of new jobs. He delivered just 109. He promised to be the most pro-business mayor ever. Yet he hiked the congestion charge in the middle of a pandemic.
"I'll take practical action to clean up the environment with a zero-emission bus fleet by 2025. And I'll reverse the congestion charge hike on day one, helping to cut bills for workers and job-creators."