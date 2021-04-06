Greenwich murder: Man charged with stabbing woman to death in flat
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found stabbed on Easter Sunday.
The 50-year-old victim, who has not been named by police, was found at about 02:15 BST in Ravine Grove in Greenwich, south-east London.
Despite treatment, she died an hour later, police said.
Vasile Bratu, 39, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Bexley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.