Manchester Arena bomber's brother calls prison guard 'filthy pig'
The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has said in court he regards a prison officer he is accused of assaulting as a "filthy pig".
Hashem Abedi appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court accused of assaulting Paul Edwards last May.
Mr Edwards received cuts to his head and bruising during the attack at HMP Belmarsh on 11 May 2020.
Muhammed Saeed, 23, and failed Parsons Green bomber Ahmed Hassan are also both accused of the same attack.
Prosecutor Nicholas Alexander said Abedi, 24, Hassan, 21, and Saeed, who appeared in court on Wednesday, attacked Mr Edwards in an office in the prison.
The court heard that Mr Edwards suffered a laceration to the top of the scalp and that a blow to his ear had caused permanent sensory loss.
When asked to give his name at the hearing on Thursday, addressing the Chief Magistrate, Hassan said: "I want you to know that I hate you very much because you are a judge, judging by other than the law of Allah.
"You will be destined for hellfire unless you repent and submit yourself to the law of Allah."
He also complained he had not had the case papers and evidence disclosed to him.
He then pleaded not guilty to assaulting Mr Edwards causing him actual bodily harm.
When Abedi, appearing via videolink from HMP Frankland in County Durham, where he is serving life in prison for his involvement in the Manchester attack, was asked to enter a plea to the same charge, he described Mr Edwards as a "filthy pig".
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said a plea of not guilty should be entered.
During the 15-minute hearing, Abedi also refused to enter a plea to a charge of assaulting a second member of staff, Nick Barnett. Again the chief magistrate said a plea of not guilty should be entered.
Abedi, Hassan and Saeed are next due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 5 May.