Police hunt for twin sisters, 13, missing for six days
Police are searching for 13-year-old twin sisters who went missing from their home in south west London nearly a week ago.
Poppy and Lily Myers were last seen on Egerton Road, Twickenham, west London, at about 14:00 BST on Saturday, 3 April. They were reported missing later the same day.
Both girls are described as being 5ft 2in (1.6m) and of slim build.
They have links with the Northwood area of Hillingdon.
Poppy was wearing a long white coat and knee length riding boots when she was last seen, and Lily was wearing black trousers and black platform boots.
Officers from the Met Police's safeguarding unit believe the twins have been in recent contact with friends and have asked that any parents who believe their children know Poppy and Lily find out if they have been in touch and to contact police.
Anyone who sees Poppy or Lily is being asked to call 999.