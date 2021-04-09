Nikolai Glushkov: Thousands contacted over Kremlin critic's 2018 death
Nearly 2,000 witnesses have been contacted as part of an investigation into the unsolved murder of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov.
Mr Glushkov, 68, was found dead at his New Malden home in March 2018 and tests showed he had been strangled.
His death came a week after the Novichok poisoning of the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.
An inquest into Mr Glushkov's death is due to resume on Friday.
The Met say no-one has been arrested over the Kremlin critic's death.
Mr Glushkov fled Russia after being accused of fraud during his time as deputy director of the Aeroflot airline and was granted political asylum in the UK in 2010.
In 2017, during a trial in absentia, he was sentenced to eight years by a Russian court, convicted of stealing £87m from the airline.
He was due to attend the commercial court in London to defend himself on 12 March, the day his body was discovered by his daughter, Natalia.
Counter-terror police have renewed an appeal for information on the day Mr Glushkov's inquest is due to resume at West London Coroner's Court.
Commander Richard Smith said over 1,800 witnesses have been contacted and more than 420 statements have been taken.
Officers have also viewed 2,200 hours of CCTV footage, and 1,200 exhibits - including forensic samples and physical items - have been collected as part of the murder investigation.
Mr Smith said he was particularly keen to hear from residents near Clarence Avenue, where Mr Glushkov lived for two years before his death, following sightings of a black van in the area at the time.
He said: "This has been a hugely complex, challenging investigation from the outset.
"Officers have taken hundreds of statements and collected a large amount of evidential material, but so far no arrests have been made."
Mr Glushkov was a close friend of oligarch Boris Berezovsky, a critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who was found hanged at his Berkshire home in 2013.
An inquest into Mr Berezovsky's death recorded an open verdict.