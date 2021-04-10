Murder arrest in Ilford after 80-year-old dies in bathtub
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 80-year-old woman died in a bathtub in east London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Rushden Gardens in Ilford on Friday morning.
She was found unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.
The 54-year-old suspect, who was known to the woman, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.
A post-mortem is due to take place in due course and the woman's family has been informed, the Met Police said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.