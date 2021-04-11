Woman seriously injured in Ilford axe attack
- Published
A woman in her 50s is in a critical condition after being attacked with an axe in east London.
An ambulance and police were called to a home on Princes Road in Ilford on Friday afternoon, where the woman was found with serious injuries.
A 47 year-old man, who police say is known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Met Police officers said "a number of suspects" also left the address and are appealing for witnesses.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.