Ilford murder charge over death of 85-year-old woman
A man has been charged with the murder of an 85-year-old woman found in a bathtub in London.
Met Police officers have named the victim as Loretta Herman, although formal identification has yet to take place.
She was found unconscious in a home in Rushden Gardens, Ilford, on Friday.
Mark Herman, 54, of Rushden Gardens, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Redbridge Magistrates' Court on 12 April.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was compression to the neck.
Her family has been informed.
Paramedics battled for an hour to save Ms Herman's life but she was pronounced dead at 11:48 BST.
Flowers have been left outside the property where she was believed to have lived for about the last 35 years.
