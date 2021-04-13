Sydenham stabbing: Woman, 35, held over street attack
A 35-year-old woman is being questioned on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in south-east London.
Levi Earnest-Morrison, 17, was fatally wounded in Sydenham on Saturday night.
He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. A post-mortem examination found he suffered a stab wound which caused a "catastrophic bleed".
The Met said the woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and remains in custody.
Levi was found stabbed near the junction of Hazel Grove and Sydenham Road at about 19:20 BST on Saturday.
Det Ch Insp Mick Norman said police were "appealing for anyone who was in the area... to come forward and speak with us.
"One piece of information, no matter how small, could prove vital in us being able to provide Levi's family with the answers they need."