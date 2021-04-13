Covid: Surge test areas 'can still enjoy lockdown easing'
Londoners living where a cluster of the South African Covid-19 variant has been found can still enjoy the easing of lockdown, a council official has said.
Surge testing has been implemented in the boroughs of Wandsworth and Lambeth.
Ruth Hutt, director of public health for Lambeth Council, said people could enjoy restrictions being lifted but should "do that safely".
She added she was "fairly confident" contacts of all those tested had been traced.
Officials have called the number of cases identified in the two areas "significant", with 44 confirmed and 30 probable cases discovered.
People aged 11 and over who live, work or travel through the affected areas have been urged to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as using twice-weekly rapid testing.
When asked on the Today programme whether people in the boroughs should stay at home rather than visit shops or pub gardens, Ms Hutt replied: "No, we want everybody to follow the advice that still stands around 'hands, face, space'.
"We want them to enjoy the easing of lockdown but to do that safely, and it is a really good opportunity now to mobilise all this testing just to check we don't have any further cases of this variant in either Lambeth or Wandsworth."
She added that one of the clusters had been picked up in care homes during the routine testing of staff and residents.
"Many of these people didn't have symptoms and, as a result of that, what we want to do is a wider testing across the general public of anybody who doesn't have symptoms to check there aren't further cases out there that we may have missed," she said.
Shannon Katiyo, Wandsworth's director of public health, said it was "crucial that residents take an asymptomatic PCR test so that we can identify all cases".
"If you test positive by any method, you must isolate in order to prevent passing on the virus," she said.
According to government figures, a total of 544 confirmed and probable cases of the variant have been found in the country overall.
Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for NHS Test and Trace, said it was "really important people in the local area play their part in stopping any further spread within the local community".
Surge testing was previously carried out in three postcode areas of Lambeth in February after a case of the South African variant was discovered.
In March, intensive testing was put in place in three areas of Wandsworth borough following a small number of cases.