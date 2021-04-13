The Mall: Man carrying axe arrested by Met Police
- Published
Police have arrested a man who was carrying an axe on The Mall in London.
Armed officers were in the area at 18:30 BST and the man, thought to be in his 40s, was detained on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.
The Met said he was taken to Charing Cross Police Station for questioning and there were no reports of anyone being injured.
Police said the incident was not being treated as terror-related, and appealed for information.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.