Illuminated River: Final bridges light up for Thames artwork
The final five bridges which form part of an art installation to illuminate the River Thames across London have been lit.
Nine crossings make up the Illuminated River, thought to be the longest public art commission in the world.
The new light scheme lit up Blackfriars, Waterloo, Golden Jubilee, Westminster and Lambeth bridges for the first time on Tuesday evening.
The privately-funded work will remain in place for at least 10 years.
The first four bridges were illuminated in 2019 and with the new additions, the artwork is now 3.2 miles (5.1 km) long.
It was designed by American light artist Leo Villareal and British architects Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands following a contest to co-ordinate London's bridges.
Speaking about the final result, Villareal said it was "really thrilling" to be showing his work in a public space.
"Some people, if they are rushing by, might not even notice that the light is changing, but those that take a bit of a longer moment to look at it will see that it is indeed moving and there's kind of a sequence to it," he said.
Finance for the project was raised by the Illuminated River Foundation charity.
Hannah Rothschild, who came up with the idea, said they "wanted to celebrate the important role that London's bridges continue to play as part of the capital's identity".
The only public funding has been £250,000 of "seed funding" from City Hall for the initial competition, while the City of London Corporation paid to replace the light fittings on London Bridge.
The organisers had originally hoped for the project to cover up to 15 crossings. They said those which are not currently part of the Illuminated River could be added on "a bridge-by-bridge basis".