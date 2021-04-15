Man 'seen with axe' near Buckingham Palace charged
- Published
A man who was allegedly spotted carrying an axe near Buckingham Palace has been charged with three offences.
Vladyslav Dryhval, 46, was detained by armed police after being challenged by private security guards on The Mall on Tuesday evening, the Met said.
Mr Dryhval, of Lea Bridge Road in Leyton, is accused of two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and one of possession of a bladed article.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
The Met previously said there were no reports of any injuries and the matter was not being treated as terror-related.
