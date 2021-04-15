Met PC seriously injured in north London hit-and-run
- Published
A Met Police officer has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car while on duty in north London.
The officer was standing by a stationary police vehicle on Dartmouth Park Hill, Camden, when he was struck just before 15:00 BST.
He suffered injuries to his lower body and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS).
The Met said the driver fled the scene and officers are trying to trace the driver and the vehicle.
An LAS spokesman said the officer was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre "as a priority".
The police car was also damaged in the crash, the Met added.
