Man charged over Buckingham Palace trespass
A man who allegedly tried to break into Buckingham Palace while carrying a knife has been charged.
Police said a man had been arrested on Thursday morning attempting to enter a service yard through a gate at the rear of the royal residence in London.
Chorrie Thompson, 46, of Ashcombe Park, Neasden, has been charged with trespass on a protected site and possession of a blade in a public place.
He is due appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
