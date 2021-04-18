Man arrested over police officer hit-and-run injury
A man has been arrested after a police officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash.
The on-duty officer suffered leg injuries when he was struck while standing by a stationary police vehicle on Dartmouth Park Hill, Camden, on Thursday.
The Met said a 21-year-old was arrested in the Archway area on Saturday.
The man, who was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, remains in custody.
The injured police officer was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Scotland Yard said the driver of the car involved in the crash had not stopped at the scene.
The police vehicle was also damaged in the incident, the force said.
