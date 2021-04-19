London mayor election 2021: Shaun Bailey pledges to cut crime 'in 100 days'
The Conservative mayoral candidate for London has unveiled plans to increase police patrols and boost stop-and-search to cut crime in his "first 100 days", if elected.
Shaun Bailey vowed to "double foot patrols" in the capital as he launched his party's manifesto on Monday.
"My first 100 days in office will be focused on putting Londoners' safety first," Mr Bailey said.
The election for mayor of London will take place on 6 May.
Mr Bailey said he would "roll out scan and search technology" in knife crime hotspots.
LONDON'S ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening: On 6 May people will vote to elect a mayor as well as 25 members of the London Assembly. Together, they make up the Greater London Authority (GLA), which governs the capital - you can register to vote here.
What difference does it make? The mayor has a £19bn budget and is responsible for Transport for London, the Metropolitan Police, and has a role in housing, planning and the environment. The London Assembly holds the mayor to account by examining their policies. Find out more here.
Who is standing? London's current mayor, Labour's Sadiq Khan, is seeking re-election and his main challenger is Conservative Shaun Bailey, but there are 18 others running.
The Home Office has trialled body scanners to screen passengers for weapons in London train stations.
"Everyone except Sadiq Khan knows that rising crime is the biggest challenge facing London," Mr Bailey said.
"And while he says it will take 10 years to fix, we can't afford to wait even 10 months."That's why I will use my first 100 days as mayor to visibly make a difference to crime on our streets."
Mr Bailey promised to "boost intelligence-led stop and search".
In his manifesto, he vowed to increase the availability of metal-detecting "knife wands" in an attempt to tackle knife crime.
He has previously promised to recruit 8,000 new Met Police officers and hire 4,000 youth workers to "tackle the root causes of crime".
Met Police figures show knife crime has increased steadily over the past five years, before dropping drastically during London's lockdowns.
In 2019, the number of teenagers stabbed to death in London reached its highest level since 2008.
The number of knife crimes in England and Wales is also at a record high.
