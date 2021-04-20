Fishmongers' Hall inquest: Doctor saw 'lots and lots of blood'
- Published
An emergency doctor was confronted by "noise" and "lots and lots of blood" when he arrived at the Fishmongers' Hall terror attack, an inquest heard.
Usman Khan, 28, fatally wounded Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones at a prisoner education event on 29 November 2019.
Dr Samy Sadek told London's Guildhall he was met by several "very distressed" armed police officers when he arrived.
He said that medical staff did "absolutely everything" to help the two victims but neither could be saved.
Dr Sadek told the inquest that as he arrived at Fishmongers' Hall, he was approached by several armed officers who "looked very distressed" and asked him to "come immediately into the scene".
He said he considered it was safe to enter because he had seen someone lying "motionless" on London Bridge, surrounded by "numerous police with their guns aimed at that person".
Describing what he saw inside the hall, he said there were "numerous police officers, there was a lot of noise by way of shouting - there was lots and lots of blood".
Dr Sadek saw Ms Jones, 23, being given CPR at the foot of a staircase, but felt she could not be saved.
He explained that "tragically", the combination of being stabbed in the neck and having been in a cardiac arrest for at least 15 minutes had meant "there was no intervention we were able to provide to save her life".
Dr Sadek said he was then told "there was a bomb" as he examined other casualties, including 25-year-old Mr Merritt.
The consultant explained how he and his team "were attempting to establish whether there was an ongoing threat" but "no-one was able to tell us if there was one or more assailant".
"I didn't feel we could safely or practically perform the procedure (urgent surgery to Mr Merritt) needed in that building," he said.
Dr Sadek told the jury he and his colleagues began manually massaging Mr Merritt's heart, but it was not beating and was essentially drained of blood.
"We were not able to resuscitate Jack," he added.
When asked whether every effort had been put in to help both victims, Dr Sadek replied: "Absolutely everything was being done."
The inquest continues.