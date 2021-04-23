Child missing for three days after Tower Bridge fall, police confirm
- Published
A child has been missing for three days after falling into the River Thames from Tower Bridge, police have said.
Specialist officers from City of London Police have been leading the search after the child fell into the river just after 08:00 BST on Tuesday.
The force said that despite an "intensive search" involving marine officers and a police helicopter the child is yet to be found.
The incident is being treated as a missing person case.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.