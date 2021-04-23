Extinction Rebellion: Nine women charged after Canary Wharf protest
Nine women have been charged with criminal damage following an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in east London.
Windows were shattered at HSBC's headquarters in Canary Wharf during a demonstration on Thursday.
The Earth Day protest was staged to draw attention to the bank's links to the fossil fuel industry, the activists said.
The nine women will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.
London mayoral candidate for political party Burning Pink, Valerie Brown, 68, is among them.
Met officers were called to Canada Square at 07:10 BST and the women were arrested and subsequently charged.
XR said the protest was part of its "Money Rebellion" movement against economic institutions contributing to the climate crisis.
