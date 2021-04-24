Man dies after jumping in Thames to save woman from London Bridge fall
- Published
A man has died after jumping in the River Thames to rescue a woman who fell from London Bridge.
Two men entered the water just after 00:10 BST after spotting the woman fall from the structure, City of London Police said.
The coastguard and the Met Police's marine unit rescued the woman and one of the men, but could not locate the other despite an extensive search.
A body, believed to be that of the missing man, was found at about 06:00.
The force said the man's next of kin had been informed.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.