Fares Maatou: Boy, 14, charged with murder after Newham stabbing
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Fares Maatou, who was stabbed outside an east London pizza restaurant.
Fares, also 14, died at the scene of the attack on Barking Road, Newham, at 16:30 BST on Friday.
Witnesses said he was wearing his school uniform when he was stabbed.
Two boys, 14 and 15, were held on suspicion of murder on Friday. The charged boy is due to appear at Stratford Youth Court on Monday.
The 14-year-old is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon, while the 15-year-old has been released on bail.
Another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and remains in custody.
A third 15-year-old boy, who police say was arrested in connection with the incident, was also bailed until May.
The Metropolitan Police believe Fares was in possession of an e-scooter when he was attacked, but officers are keeping "an open mind" as to the motive.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of his death as stab injuries.
Det Ch Insp Perry Benton said: "I spoke yesterday about how local people have provided fantastic support to our investigation and given us a good deal of information. This has continued over the weekend, and once again I thank them for that.
"Every piece of information could be vital, so I continue to appeal for anyone who knows anything and any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to please come forward."
Mr Benton added he has assured Fares's family of his "total commitment to bringing to justice those responsible for this senseless killing".
"This remains a fast-moving investigation and there will be further developments," he said.
A cordon remains in place and the public can expect an increased police presence in the area, the Met added.