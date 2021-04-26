Attempted abduction: Police seek man who 'tried to lure boy with sweets and drinks'
A man attempted to abduct a six-year-old boy from outside his home by offering him sweets and drinks from his van, police have said.
The man approached the boy by speaking to him over the garden wall of the house in Clapham, south west London, on Thursday 22 April at about 16:30 BST.
The child ran inside to alert his mother, but when she went outside the man and the van had left.
Det Sgt Mark Pascall said the Met were taking "this incident very seriously".
The man is said to have told the boy he had sweets and drink in his van when he spoke to him outside the house in Clarence Avenue.
The child was not physically harmed, police said.
The suspect is described as a brown-skinned male, about 5ft 6in (1.6m) tall, with short black hair and wearing a blue blazer and black trousers.
Det Sgt Pascall said attempted abductions were "very rare", but he could "understand the concern it has caused both the boy's family and the community, and can assure local people that we are taking this incident very seriously."
He added: "We are doing everything we can to identify the man described and urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man acting suspiciously to contact us."