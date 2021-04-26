Richard Okorogheye: Met Police investigated over missing teenager case
The police watchdog will consider whether ethnicity played a role in the way initial reports of a teenager's disappearance were handled.
Richard Okorogheye, 19, went missing from his home in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on 22 March.
The student was found dead in Epping Forest, in Essex, two weeks later.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said his mother had complained about the way her reports were treated initially.
Mr Okorogheye's mother, Evidence Joel, alleged that when her son's disappearance was first reported, police "did nothing". Ms Joel said she was initially told he was an adult, who could go out and come back whenever he wanted.
He was not officially recorded as missing until 08:00 GMT on 24 March.
IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "Our thoughts are with Richard's family and friends and all those affected by this tragic loss. We have spoken to his family and explained our role.
"Our investigation will establish whether the police responded appropriately to the concerns raised that Richard was missing.
"We will examine whether the force appropriately risk-assessed those reports, and if the amount of resources the Metropolitan Police dedicated to its inquiries were suitable, based on the information known by the police and the risks posed.
"We will also consider whether Richard's or his mother's ethnicity played a part in the way the initial reports of his disappearance were handled."
The Met said previously that, as a matter of routine, a referral had been made to its Directorate of Professional Standards, as the 19-year-old had been reported missing by his family before his body was found.