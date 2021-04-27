Kadian Nelson admits rape and attempting to kidnap teenage girl
A man who raped a 13-year-old girl on her way to school has pleaded guilty.
Kadian Nelson, 27, from Tooting, south London, followed the girl in November last year before forcing her into an alleyway and attacking her.
At Kingston Crown Court on Monday, Nelson admitted kidnap, rape and making a threat to kill.
Police were alerted when a woman called 999 saying her daughter had seen a man grab a young girl on North Place, Colliers Wood.
A family member of the woman then went out to check what had happened and managed to interrupt Nelson, who said the girl was his sister.
The victim managed to signal that she needed help and Nelson fled when police arrived, leaving her wearing his jacket.
Kate Shilton, from the Crown Prosecution Service, described it as a "terrifying" attack.
She said the prosecution case included video footage and DNA evidence from a lighter and tobacco pouch found inside Nelson's jacket pocket, which he left behind when he ran off once the police arrived.
The girl also identified him at an ID parade.
She said the guilty pleas meant "Nelson's young victim will be spared the ordeal of giving evidence in court".
Ms Shilton added: "I would like to thank the members of the family who saw what happened and took quick action in alerting the police to the incident.
"The young victim has shown remarkable courage during these proceedings and I hope this conviction will go some way to providing her with closure."
Nelson will be sentenced at the same court on 13 August.