Newham fatal stabbing: Victim's brother was also killed
- Published
An 18-year-old killed in east London on Monday was the younger brother of a man who was also stabbed to death in the capital four years ago.
Junior Jah's death in Newham takes the number of teenagers to die from knife attacks in London this year to 12.
His brother Ahmed Deen-Jah, 21, was killed in 2017 when buying a soft drink one afternoon in Custom House.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service logged 26 teen murders in 2019 - a figure that may be surpassed this year.
Last year's much lower total of 14 has been attributed to the effect of Covid lockdown restrictions dampening street violence.
- Junior Jah, 18, Canning Town, 26 April
- Fares Maatou, 14, Barking Road, 23 April
- Levi Ernest Morrison, 17, Sydenham, 10 April
- Hussain Chaudhry, 18, Walthamstow, 17 March
- Nikolay Vandev, 19, Tottenham, 8 March
- Mazaza Owusu-Mensah, 18, Abbey Wood, 6 March
- Tai Jordan O'Donnell, 19, Croydon, 3 March
- Ahmed Beker, 19, Paddington Green, 26 February
- Drekwon Patterson, 16, Brent, 18 February
- Hani Solomon, 18, Parsons Green, 11 February
- Romario Opia, 15, Archway, 25 January
- Anas Mezenner, 17, Turnpike Lane, 19 January
Mr Jah was attacked about 400m (0.2miles) from where his brother was killed and a mile (1.6km) from where Fares Maatou, 14, - the youngest victim this year, was knifed to death on Friday afternoon.
A Newham council spokesman said: "We want to assure our communities and residents that all partners are working together to ensure our communities and streets are safe.
"We know that at times like this tensions can run high and we urge calm whilst we and our partners come together to carry out the work that needs to be done to support those who have suffered.
"Our thoughts and condolences go to those who have been left bereaved by the sad events."