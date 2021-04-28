Wembley park deaths: Two Met PCs charged over crime scene photos
- Published
Two Met Police officers have been charged over photographs allegedly taken at a crime scene where two sisters were stabbed to death.
The photographs relate to the deaths of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, who were found in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, last June.
PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis have each been charged with misconduct in a public office.
They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 27 May.
Ms Smallman had been with friends celebrating Ms Henry's birthday on the evening of 5 June.
Their bodies were found next to each other at the park two days later.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an inquiry after the officers allegedly took selfies by their dead bodies.
In November, the IOPC referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to decide if charges should be brought against PC Jaffer, 47, and PC Lewis, 32.
'Renewed grief'
Both officers are based at the Met's North East Command Unit, which covers the boroughs of Waltham Forest and Newham.
Cdr Paul Betts described the charges as "extremely serious".
"Our thoughts go out to the families of Bibaa and Nicole, as we recognise the renewed grief and pain this development will bring," he said.
"We know the public will share our outrage, but I would ask that space is now given to allow the judicial process to run its proper course."
Danyal Hussein, 18, of Blackheath, has been charged with two counts of murder and will go on trial in June.