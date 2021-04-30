Met Police scientist accused of mishandling evidence pleads not guilty
A Met Police forensic scientist accused of mishandling laboratory evidence for nearly a decade has appeared in court.
Ursula Collins is alleged to have failed to store exhibits correctly, causing "undue delay" to Met Police investigations.
The 41-year-old, from Mitcham, south London, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of misconduct in public office.
At Southwark Crown Court, the Recorder of Westminster set a trial date for 8 November.
The charges relate to dates between September 2009 and March 2018.
Previously, the Met said it referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in 2018.
