BBC News

Platt's Eyot fire: River Thames boatyards destroyed

Published
image copyrightPADDY WRIGHT
image captionIt took firefighters more than three hours to bring the blaze under control

A huge blaze has destroyed two Grade-II listed boatyards on a River Thames island.

The fire broke out at Platt's Eyot in Hampton, south-west London, at 17:15 BST on Monday. About 100 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze.

Witnesses described hearing explosions coming from the island, near Richmond-upon-Thames.

One man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service for the effects of smoke inhalation.

A number of gas cylinders and nearby boats were removed by firefighters, who remained at the scene throughout the evening.

London Fire Brigade said it was investigating the cause of the blaze, which took three hours to put out.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.