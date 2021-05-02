Appeal to trace baby in need of urgent medical treatment at hospital
- Published
The parents of a newborn baby girl are being urged to take her to hospital for an urgent assessment.
During a routine post-natal appointment, staff noticed the week-old baby had symptoms consistent with a serious respiratory condition.
Her parents Azara and Machel Graham failed to follow medical advice and have not been seen since Thursday.
Their disappearance was referred to police who have failed to find them at their home in Southwark, south London.
Det Ch Insp Lucy O'Connor, who is leading the investigation for the Met Police, said officers were becoming increasingly concerned and that her parents could be putting her health at risk.
She said: "There will be a time and a place to explore their reasons, but right now our priority has to be the safety of this very young baby.
"While we would of course ask the public to keep an eye out... we believe it's likely they are being accommodated by relatives or associates.
"I would urge those people to put the welfare of this tiny baby girl above any other loyalty they may have and get in touch with the police."