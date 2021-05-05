Brent Cross death: Gedeon Ngwendema named as stab victim
A 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death inside a north London shopping centre has been named by police.
Gedeon Ngwendema died after he was wounded in Brent Cross Shopping Centre at about 18:45 BST on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.
The Met Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier at his home in Harrow. He and two other men, aged 18 and 22, remain in custody.
The 18-year-old was held on suspicion of murder, while the 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and affray.
Police had been called to the shopping centre over reports of a fight breaking out between a group of males.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley said Mr Ngwendema's family were "experiencing unimaginable grief".
"We want to bring answers and justice to them as quickly as we can," she said.
Appealing for witnesses to come forward, she added: "This is a complex investigation and we appreciate the local community's support and understanding while we continue to conduct our inquiries."