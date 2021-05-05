Met Police response to child abduction attempt 'insufficient'
- Published
Police should have launched an earlier investigation into an allegation of attempted child abduction in south east London, the Met has said.
An 11-year-old boy was approached on Whitmore Road, Beckenham by a man in a van who asked if he wanted a lift.
He was then followed by two men to a nearby park, his mother told the BBC.
The Met has since launched an appeal to find the suspects after the schoolboy's mother described the initial police response as "insufficient".
She said the Met had originally told her it would not investigate, but wanted officers to "check it out properly."
Attention was drawn to the incident after the mother posted what had happened to her son on social media.
"I wanted to draw attention to parents about what was happening on our streets... and it went viral," she said.
She also pleaded for the two teenage boys who her son approached in the tennis courts of Croydon Road Recreation Ground to come forward.
'Told to run home'
"My son went up to them thinking 'they'll help me' and they did," she said.
"He told them that he wasn't with the men who'd followed him, and so they told him to run home.
"I would love to find them and say thank you."
Supt Andy Brittain said the Met's initial response "was not sufficient given the extremely worrying circumstances of this incident".
"The matter was reviewed and detectives are carrying out further investigation which remains ongoing.
"CCTV of the area is currently being reviewed to identify any possible suspects."
One of the men is described as white, approximately 5ft 10in tall. The second suspect is described as 6ft tall.
No arrests have yet been made.