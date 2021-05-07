Boy, 13, found dead in Thames identified as Zaheid Ali
- Published
A 13-year-old boy who was found dead in the River Thames has been formally identified as Zaheid Ali.
The boy's body was recovered from the river near the Rotherhithe Tunnel on 28 April, eight days after he fell from London's Tower Bridge.
His family released two pictures of the teenager on Thursday.
The Year 8 pupil from Ark Globe Academy was said to have been travelling with a friend on a bus but did not arrive at the south London school.
It is understood he got off near the bridge, before his usual stop closest to the school in Elephant and Castle.
The school is understood to be liaising with Zaheid's family about how best to commemorate his life.
An inquest into the boy's death will take place in due course, arranged by the Southwark Coroner.
A spokesperson for City of London Police said: "The family of Zaheid Ali has now formally identified the body recovered from the Thames on April 28 as that of Zaheid. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."
Following the recovery of Zaheid's body last month, Ark Globe Academy's executive principal Matt Jones said: "We are very saddened to hear that a body has been found and that the police believe it is the missing student of ours.
"Our hearts go out to his family and friends.
"As a school community, we are pulling together ensuring all our students are supported at this difficult time."