Poplar fire breaks: Middle blocks of tower block ablaze
- Published
A fire has broken out at a 19-storey tower block in Poplar, east London.
Photos from the scene show billowing black smoke reaching the top of the building on Fairmont Avenue.
The London Fire Brigade said more than 125 firefighters had been sent to the scene. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors of the tower block are alight, the brigade said.
It said control officers took the first calls about the fire at 08:55 BST.
Crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Plaistow and Whitechapel fire stations are at the scene.