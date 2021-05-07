Gedeon Ngwendema death: Man charged with Brent Cross murder
An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of another man who was fatally stabbed at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north west London.
Gedeon Ngwendema, 21, was attacked at the shopping centre on Tuesday evening and died at the scene.
Detectives have now charged Bhoniefas Rexson, of Colindale, with murder.
He has been remanded to appear in custody later today at Willesden Magistrates' Court, the Met Police said.
Mr Rexson has also been charged with being in possession of a pointed or bladed article in a public place.
Two men, aged 22 and 20, who were also arrested in connection with Mr Ngwendema's murder have been bailed pending further enquiries, detectives added.
