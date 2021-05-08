Maria Jane Rawlings: Images of man released in mother murder case
- Published
Police investigating the murder of a mother of two whose body was found in shrubbery have released images of a man they would like to identify.
Maria Jane Rawlings, 45, who lived in the Chelmsford area of Essex, was found dead in Romford, east London, by a man walking his dog on Tuesday afternoon.
The man shown on CCTV is travelling on a 364 bus towards Dagenham just after midnight on Wednesday.
Police ask for people to call 999 if they see him.
On Monday evening, Ms Rawlings attended the King George Hospital in Goodmayes, Ilford, east London, before leaving on foot to Barley Lane in the direction of the A12.
Detectives believe someone may have approached her while she was walking on that road.
The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave Ms Rawlings' preliminary cause of death as neck compression and possible blunt-force head trauma.
Det Ch Insp David Hillier said: "If anyone sees this man, I would ask them not to approach him but to call 999."
He added: "My team and I are working around the clock, following a number of inquiries in our work to establish what happened to Maria.
"Her family are understandably distraught and we are doing all we can to help them as they begin to come to terms with their loss."