London elections 2021: Re-elected Sadiq Khan announces tourism plan
- Published
Sadiq Khan used the swearing-in ceremony for his second term as mayor to launch a major campaign encouraging "staycations" in London.
Mr Khan, who won re-election on Saturday, said he would invest £6m to help bring tourism back to London.
Events including the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and a David Hockney exhibition will be highlighted to lure tourists to the city.
Mr Khan said: "Our capital stands ready to entertain, inspire and enthral."
Speaking from the stage of Shakespeare's Globe theatre, he continued: "It's an honour to have been re-elected with a huge mandate as mayor of the city I love - the greatest city in the world.
"My mission over the next three years is to put the dark days of the pandemic behind us and to deliver a better and brighter future for London.
"Today I am at the iconic Shakespeare's Globe to launch 'Let's Do London' - the biggest domestic tourism campaign London has ever seen."
The government is expected to confirm that theatres and cinemas can reopen from 17 May, with pubs and restaurants allowed to have customers inside from the same date.
City Hall analysis shows that London's economy lost out on £7.4bn in spending from overseas tourists in 2020.
And domestic tourists spent an estimated £3.5bn less in the city because of the pandemic.
'Lets Do London' funding will include a major advertising push supported by London & Partners and Transport for London (TfL).
Road crossings and street furniture in the West End will be "transformed" - including a world premier of David Hockney's new works on Piccadilly Circus' famous billboards.
Artist and designer Es Devlin will also plant a living forest at Somerset House for this year's London Design Biennale.
Actor Adrian Lester said: "This has been the toughest year in decades for our incredible cultural and creative sectors.
"But I'm certain that London's theatres, music venues and cultural attractions will be vital to London's economic recovery from Covid-19 this year."