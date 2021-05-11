London violence: Hundreds arrested during weapons crackdown
Almost 1,000 people have been arrested and more than 400 knives seized as part of a national operation aimed at reducing violent crime in London.
Met officers used weapon sweeps and targeted patrols to recover 166 other weapons.
British Transport Police also used drug detection dogs and knife arches to stop people taking weapons and drugs on trains and the Tube.
A total of 994 arrests were made between 26 April to 2 May.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology was used to target people carrying and supplying drugs on the roads in and out of London.
The Met said 31 people were referred to intervention programmes including an 18-year-old, who handed a machete in to a south London police station before asking for help to exit that lifestyle.
He has now been referred to an employment development programme.
Cdr Alex Murray, the Met's violence lead, said he was convinced they had prevented further stabbings, and that reducing violence was the force's top priority.
"The recent incidents of violence we have seen in London reminds us exactly why operations like this are so important," he said.
Since the operation took place, a 21-year-old has been stabbed to death in Brent Cross shopping centre, two teenage boys were killed in Havering and a mother-of-two was murdered in east London.
