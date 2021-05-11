Brent Cross: Teen in court accused of shopping centre murder
A teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of stabbing a man to death inside Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north-west London.
Bhoniefas Rexson, 18, allegedly killed Gedeon Ngwendema outside a JD Sports store on the evening of 4 May.
The 21-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest. Despite help from two off-duty doctors, he died at the scene.
Mr Rexson, of Kingsbury, has been charged with Mr Ngwendema's murder and possession of a blade in public.
Judge Angela Rafferty QC remanded him into custody and set a plea hearing for 2 August.
Two men, aged 22 and 20, who were also arrested in connection with Mr Ngwendema's murder, have been bailed pending further inquiries, the Met has said.
