Concerns increase for mother of baby found dead in canal
- Published
Police are growing increasingly worried about the welfare of a mother whose newborn baby was found dead in a canal in north-west London.
The baby girl was discovered by a paddle boarder in the Grand Union Canal near to Old Oak Lane on Sunday.
Det Supt Sharon Brookes said it would have been "a traumatic incident" for the child's mother and urged her to seek help or contact police.
A post-mortem on the baby is due to take place on Thursday.
She was found just after 13:00 BST near foliage on a busy stretch of the water between two railway bridges.
The baby had been wrapped in a dark pink cerise coloured towel which had an Asda label on it.
Det Supt Brookes said police were particularly worried about the mother's physical and mental health.
"We are concerned that she didn't have any medical intervention at the birth and wouldn't have had any care or support at the time," she said.
She appealed for her to contact police or "if she doesn't feel able to do that, to go to hospital and seek help there".
Det Supt Brookes also called on acquaintances of the mother or any witnesses who were on the canal at the time to come forward.
"We would urge friends, family, anyone who might know the mum - if they recognise that towel, if they have noticed a change in physical appearance or demeanour in recent weeks or days - to pass that information on," she added.
A cordon remains in place where the child was discovered.