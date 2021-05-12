Ex-Met Police sergeant sentenced for sex messages to woman
- Published
A former police sergeant bombarded a woman with hundreds of messages years after they had last spoke when she reported a crime, a court has heard.
Syed Ali sent nearly 500 messages and images of a sexual nature to the woman between May and July last year.
The 46-year-old, from Dagenham, east London, pleaded guilty to one count of harassment without violence.
He was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court to six weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.
The court was told Ali sent messages to the woman over a 10-week period from May 2020, five years after they had last spoken.
The woman told the counter-terrorism officer to stop contacting hr.
However, Ali continued to send her texts, including 450 between 13 and 23 July, before he was arrested.
'Utterly shocking'
Prosecutor David Roberts said the messages, which Ali sent from his work phone, were "unreciprocated" and left his victim feeling anxious and vulnerable.
The woman wrote in a victim impact statement: "Police are meant to look after the public, not make them feel uncomfortable."
In mitigation, the court was told Ali's father had fallen ill at the time he began contacting the woman again, and that the majority of the messages were sent after he had died.
Sentencing Ali, who resigned from the Met last month, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said such harassment "undermines public confidence and there is a risk that people will stop reporting crime".
In addition to the suspended jail sentence, Ali was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and was made subject to a three-year restraining order not to contact the woman.
In a statement, Ch Supt Stephen Clayman described the former sergeant's actions as "utterly shocking".
"This type of conduct has absolutely no place in the organisation and we are committed to bringing the perpetrators of such crimes to justice," he added.