Prince William at Croydon police station to honour Sgt Matt Ratana
The Duke of Cambridge has laid a wreath in honour of Met police officer Sgt Matt Ratana, who was killed while on duty last year.
Sgt Ratana was shot in September 2020 as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect at the Croydon Custody Centre.
Prince William left the flowers at a memorial bench at the centre.
He also spoke privately to Sgt Ratana's partner Su Bushby, and met the force's first wellbeing dog, who is deployed to comfort traumatised staff.
The visit was part of Mental Health Awareness Week and as he arrived, the duke told Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick: "I've wanted to come here for a while".
New Zealand-born Sgt Ratana - also known as Matiu - was described by Ms Bushby, his partner of five years, as her "gentle giant".
Insp Wil Ajose-Adeogun, who was Sgt Ratana's line manager and friend, said: "Meeting the duke today brought back many fond memories of Matt, his enormous energy, his sense of duty and his overwhelming kindness.
"He was not just our colleague, he was our dear friend. His personality was the life and sound of Croydon Custody Centre and we all miss him dearly."
The duke also met some of the staff and officers working to provide mental health support to colleagues across the Met.
Police dog Dexter's handler, PC Mike Sheather, told the duke that over the past 12 months, his canine partner had been sent to help workers at hospitals, as well as comforting police officers.