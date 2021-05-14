Cheam BLM sign bad for area's image, neighbour claims
A family has reacted with shock after a neighbour complained about a Black Lives Matter sign in their window, which supposedly "does not reflect well on the neighbourhood".
The Shehatas, of Cheam in south London, got a letter that included a photograph of their home with the sign circled.
Aj Shehata, 24, posted the note on Twitter, where tens of thousands of people have reacted to it.
He said his parents were born in Sudan and the family backed the BLM movement.
Writing on Twitter, he said: "Someone really took a picture of my house, circled the BLM sign in my window and sent this letter..."
The anonymous correspondent, who hand-delivered the letter to the Shehatas' home, does compliment the family on their "tastefully designed" house, which "apart from your sign" is "an asset to the local area".
The letter in full:
"Dear Sirs,
"Whilst I applaud your support for Black Lives Matter, personally, as a local resident, I rather feel as if it's a protest message to your neighbours and neighbourhood, implying that we need to change the way we think.
"That is not the case; we are all on the same side.
"I do feel the notice does not reflect well upon the area - imagine if we all put up notices in our windows to visibly show our support for good causes? How would South Cheam look?
"Sadly, many of the young black lives taken these days are by young blacks themselves - hopefully one day that will change.
"Lastly, may I congratulate you on a marvellous looking house which is a real asset to the local area - it has been very tastefully designed (apart from your sign).
"Kind regards."