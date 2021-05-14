Woman dies from injuries five weeks after house attack
A woman who was attacked in east London five weeks ago has died of her injuries, the Met has said.
Svetlana Mihalachi, 53, was found with serious injuries at a house in Princes Road, Ilford, on 9 April.
She was taken to hospital where she died on Wednesday and police have now launched a murder investigation.
Nicolae Virtosu, 47, of no fixed address, was charged last month with attempted murder and making threats to kill.
He was remanded in custody to appear next at the Old Bailey on 24 May.
Det Supt Paul Trevers, from the Metropolitan Police, said: "Our thoughts are with Svetlana's family following this incredibly sad development.
"They are being supported by specialist officers.
"I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public."